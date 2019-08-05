5 Simple Techniques to Boost Your Productivity

Autofocus is a really useful and, well, focused method invented by Mark Forster, a life coach and productivity specialist.

The first step of this method is to write a quick to-do list of only today’s tasks (keep a separate master list for longer projects). Take a minute to read through all the items, and then pick the one you’re most excited or passionate about. If nothing jumps out at you, choose something you can dive into right away.

Pick tasks that appeal to you to jump-start your work, and keep the momentum going.

The goal is to do something you want to do. Then, as you work on that task, you get into the flow of being focused and productive. This ultimately helps you move on to the next task, which might be more challenging and less fun.