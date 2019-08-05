Angela Booth

5 Things No One Tells You About Writing A Novel

5. You’ll become philosophical

When you finish a novel, and start your next novel, you’ll realize you’re a different person now.

After your novel is published, you’ll look back on what you thought were disasters, and you’ll realize that no disaster was as bad as you imagined it would be.

If your novel sadly makes few sales, you’ll realize that that’s OK. You learned a lot, and you will succeed.

On the other hand, when your novel is a huge success, you’ll come to understand that no success lasts forever — the exhilaration you receive from your achievement doesn’t last. (And that’s disappointing.)

Most importantly of all, you’ll realize that past failures and successes won’t help you to write the novel you’re writing now.

via peneloperedmont.com

Writing your novel (and finishing it) will change you.

Posted by on August 08, 2019

