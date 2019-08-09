9 of the best ballpoints, rollerballs and fountain pens for writing in 2019

From finely milled quills to click-tops that’ll be the envy of any boardroom, this selection of inky cylinders is sure to improve your penmanship. The crabby handwriting is on you, though.
Water fountain
Ballpoints are brill for easy scribbling, but nothing tops a fountain for classy cursive. Fancy a blend of both? Try a rollerball for the fine lines of water-based ink in a more accessible package.
Finer points
Not all nibs are made the same and the tip you pick will shape your script. Go rounded for versatility or italic for calligraphy, then select a flexibility and size – from extra fine to broad.
Your pen is mightier than a sword... If it's the right pen for your purpose.