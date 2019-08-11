A Quick Guide To Getting Paid For Your Writing

You really have to be diligent in your search for work to find the opportunities that can lead to more opportunities. I did 6-hour searches every day for about 5 weeks just because I wanted to know of EVERY place online that I could find work-and it was worth it. I sorted the jobs into the following 6 categories.
· Blog Ghostwriting Platforms
· Short-story Ghostwriting Platforms and Calls For Submission Sites
· Copywriting Contract Sites for SMBs and Entrepreneurs
· Online Newspapers and Specialty Magazines
· Proofreading Contractors
· Worldwide Businesses Always Looking for English-Speaking Writers
After I created this list, I always had opportunities to apply to.
