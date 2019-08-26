Advertising For Writers: 3 Tips To Help

Today, advertising is essential for writers, but paid advertising is becoming more expensive.

For many writers and authors, this is a huge shock, especially if they’ve relied on Facebook. Why bother maintaining a blog, when Facebook offered a free service on which you could blog and build a community?

Advertising for writers: the free ride ends

Facebook has moved to a determined pay-to-play business model with its advertising fees rising and continuing to rise.

In 2018, all business users found that their content stopped appearing in their followers' newsfeeds. If they wanted their followers to see their content, they had to pay. Then they had to pay even more, as Facebook upped (and upped) the cost of advertising.

With both Facebook and Amazon raising their advertising prices, many writers and authors are wondering what to do.

These tips may help.

1. Marketing and advertising is a business expense: include it in your pricing

Self-publishing authors need to market and advertise. So do writers who sell services. And, just as any other business does, you must factor these expenses into your costs.

Estimate how much you need to spend on marketing, then raise your prices and fees to cover the expense.

2. Use social media: be patient

Look at marketing in general, and social media in particular, as a cumulative process. Just because no one’s bought your book in a week, after you posted on Twitter FIVE times, it doesn’t mean that no one’s seeing your tweets. (Try posting something stupid, and the instant response will provide a quick reality check. :-))

A reader may need to see mention of your book several times before he clicks through to your book’s product page on Amazon or elsewhere.

3. Indie author? Promote your books before publication day

Start promotions early.

Use as many free tools as possible, like KDP Pre-orders.

Dave Chesson has an excellent list of free and paid book promotion sites here.

NEW: Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success

Check out our new program, Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success. It’s powerful, practical, and tested. Use it to enhance your sales when the holiday buying season starts in October.

How many novellas could you write before Christmas, if you could write a novella in seven days?

You’ll enjoy writing novellas; make this holiday season the best-ever for your self-publishing business.