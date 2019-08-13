Angela Booth

Blog Consolidation; A Brief Note

Blogconsolidate

Just a quick note… As I’ve mentioned on my writing classes website, I’m consolidating my (many) writing blogs.

Going forward, my writing about writing will appear here.

Same stuff; different location. :-)

NEW: Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success

Check out our new program, Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success. It’s powerful, practical, and tested. Use it to enhance your sales when the holiday buying season starts in October.

How many novellas could you write before Christmas, if you could write a novella in seven days?

You’ll enjoy writing novellas; make this holiday season the best-ever for your self-publishing business.

