Characters: From Hate-able to Relatable

1. A “save-the-cat” moment
A common literary trope is the misanthrope who ends up saving a cat stuck in a tree. Why is this important? Because it’s a moment, no matter how small, that shows the humanity of the character to the audience. It’s a moment of compassion. So think – is there something your character can do to show the reader they do possess compassion? Is there an instance you can write where the character freely acts in a selfless or brave manner?
Examples: Katniss taking her sister’s place at the Reaping (the famous “I volunteer as tribute!” line) in The Hunger Games
"Perfect" characters are boring. An excellent article to get you thinking about your characters...