Characters: From Hate-able to Relatable

1. A “save-the-cat” moment

A common literary trope is the misanthrope who ends up saving a cat stuck in a tree. Why is this important? Because it’s a moment, no matter how small, that shows the humanity of the character to the audience. It’s a moment of compassion. So think – is there something your character can do to show the reader they do possess compassion? Is there an instance you can write where the character freely acts in a selfless or brave manner?

Examples: Katniss taking her sister’s place at the Reaping (the famous “I volunteer as tribute!” line) in The Hunger Games