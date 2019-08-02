Clever: Build Your Social Media Profile

You can package posts around a ritual like Lin-Manuel Miranda does.

Lin-Manuel Miranda built a huge Twitter following for a lot of reasons, but the way he packages his tweets has helped him get even more attention for them than the typical celebrity.

Back in 2011, he started to post daily “good morning” and “good night” tweets on the platform every day.

While he initially did it to help manage his Twitter habit — it ensured he would tweet daily AND prevented him from spending too much time on the platform — the format stood out to fans and got noticed as something unique.