Earn Money Blogging: 3 Ways I Get $500+ Per Blog Post

2. Think bigger
In freelance blogging, there’s a basic truth: Bigger companies have bigger budgets, and more regular, ongoing blogging work.
This is the type of client that commissions $500 blog posts. They do that because they understand the power of content marketing to drive more sales in their business.
A few bullets to flesh out this ideal-client avatar. Target clients for big-money blog post assignments:
- Have worked with freelancers before
- Have a marketing budget
- Have a marketing plan that includes ongoing content
- Know that blogging can help drive sales
- Have employees — usually, 50-100 or more of them
- Understand the value of high-quality, longer posts
via www.makealivingwriting.com
Target companies which can afford to pay well and set your rates appropriately.