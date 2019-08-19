Fiction University: 4 Ways Publisher Rocket Helps Indie Authors Thrive on Amazon

Up Your Odds of Becoming a Bestseller by Picking the Right Category



Amazon separates its library of available books into categories. Some are similar to classic genres; however, they can be much more specific.

Categories are very important for a couple of reasons.

First, some readers will browse a category searching for a new book. This makes it worth your time to make sure your book is ready and waiting to be found.

Second, Amazon bestseller tags are category specific. So, putting your book in smart categories is a huge step toward becoming a bestseller, which can lead to even more book sales.

Most people think you can only pick 3 categories per book. But you can actually put books in up to 10 if you know the strategy I teach. The tricky part is knowing which categories make the most sense for your book and give you the best chance of becoming an Amazon bestselling author.

