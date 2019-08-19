Get Results From Your Advertising

Be Simple and Succinct

Be concise. Write and then go back and cut anything inefficient or repetitive. “Viewers aren’t going to waste time reading unnecessary fluff,” says Bill Blanton, founder of CINC Systems. “You want them to be able to read fast and get the information they need without getting tripped up or confused by awkward phrasing.”

Go for the Goal

Always go straight to the point. You should be writing with a goal in mind. If you aren’t 100 percent clear in your own mind about what you’re saying and where you’re trying to go with it, the reader won’t know either and won’t bother reading further.