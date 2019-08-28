Angela Booth

How Much Time has Passed in Your Story?: How and Why to Keep Track

If you don’t figure out travel times you may have one character get from A to B in a week and another get from A to B by the same method of transportation in a few days. Thought, planning, and research must be done or you may develop unrealistic travel times as well as inconsistent ones. Which brings me to my next point…

A sloppy timeline in your story can lead to mistakes that kill its believability. Let’s say your story is set in the summer…and months pass…and it’s still summer. Either you’re writing a fantasy world with extended seasons, or you lost track of time in your story.

via inkandquills.com

Avoid frustration. Create your novel's timeline while writing your first draft.

A hidden benefit: you'll easily find ways to heighten suspense.

