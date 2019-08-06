How to Brainstorm the Easy Way with the List of 100

List of Lists
Hopefully at this point, your imagination is soaring with all the things you could be brainstorming right now. Just to help you get started, here’s some ideas for your List of 100.
- 100 Things I’m Stressed About
- 100 Things I’m Thankful For
- 100 Things I Want to Do Before I Die
- 100 Hobbies I Want to Try
- 100 Fears I Have Right Now
- 100 Ways to Nurture Myself
- 100 Ways I Hold Myself Back
- 100 Things I’d Do If I Had Time
- 100 Things I Need or Want to Do
- 100 Things I Want in a Relationship
- 100 Things That Used to Scare Me
- 100 Talents I Have
- 100 Jobs I’d Like to Have
- 100 Ways I Can Make Money
Try this, it works.
I'm a HUGE fan of lists -- especially when it comes to writing.
You can't get blocked in your writing when you remember to create lists.