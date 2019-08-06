How to Brainstorm the Easy Way with the List of 100

List of Lists Hopefully at this point, your imagination is soaring with all the things you could be brainstorming right now. Just to help you get started, here’s some ideas for your List of 100. 100 Things I’m Stressed About

100 Things I’m Thankful For

100 Things I Want to Do Before I Die

100 Hobbies I Want to Try

100 Fears I Have Right Now

100 Ways to Nurture Myself

100 Ways I Hold Myself Back

100 Things I’d Do If I Had Time

100 Things I Need or Want to Do

100 Things I Want in a Relationship

100 Things That Used to Scare Me

100 Talents I Have

100 Jobs I’d Like to Have

100 Ways I Can Make Money

via littlecoffeefox.com

Try this, it works.

I'm a HUGE fan of lists -- especially when it comes to writing.

You can't get blocked in your writing when you remember to create lists.

