How to Organize Your Life With a Notebook: 15 Lists to Make to Stay On Track

10 Lists to Make to Organize Yourself

6. Master To Do List

A master to do list is essentially a brain dump of all things you want or need to get done. Just freely write down anything that comes to mind, from any area of your life.

Keep adding to it as you think of things, and cross things off as they are completed.

Don’t worry, we’ll be breaking this big list down into more manageable chunks.

7. Weekly To Do List

Let’s move on to how to plan your week!

Now that you have that major pile of tasks, you can start divvying them up into different time frames.

At the beginning of the week, take a look at your master to do list, and add a few that you want to accomplish onto your weekly list.