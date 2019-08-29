How To Stay Motivated To Reach Your Goals

Keep a diary or log to track your progress

Sometimes you can’t see all of the small achievements that you have already accomplished because what you still haven’t achieved clouds your vision.

A great way to help you to continue to feel motivated is keeping a documentation of what you have done, whether in virtual form or in a physical journal. When you see all the hard work you put into working towards your goal and the crazy amount of progress you have made, you will feel great about yourself.

Continuously review this log weekly, monthly, and yearly so that you can see all that you have accomplished. It’ll make you feel excited about how much more you can achieve and it can help push you even harder.