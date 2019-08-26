Angela Booth

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« Want to Feel Calm Fast? Do This for 6 Minutes a Day -- It Lowers Stress by 68 Percent | Main | Ulysses 17 — The Summer Release »

How to Stop Spammers From Attacking Your Google Calendar

Spammers have found a way to add unwanted phishing and scam events to people’s Google Calendars without their permission. Here’s how to stop spammers from adding things to your calendar without your permission.

As detailed on OneZero by How-To Geek’s former Editor-in-Chief, Whitson Gordon, Google Calendar (by default) shows event invites whether the user has accepted them or not. Spammers are using the loophole to flood people’s calendars with malicious links and other derogatory text.

via www.howtogeek.com

Read the article if your calendar's suddenly full of junk.

Posted by on August 26, 2019 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...