How to Title a Book [2019] - NYT's Bestselling book title creation process

Haldeman was a writer and publisher in the early 1900’s who ran a tight publishing company. He had a method that if a book didn’t sell at least 10,000 copies a year, he’d send it to his “Hospital.” There, he would tweak the book title until it performed well.

Here are some of his documented changes, reasons, and results:

Original Title: Gautier’s Fleece of Gold

Original Title’s Sales: 6,000/year

Why the original name: French writing was the rave at the time

New Title: The Quest for a Blonde Mistress

New Sales: 50,000/year

Why he believed it failed: The title doesn’t tell you what it’s about.

You read that correctly…an increase in over 44,000 units sold because they changed the name to something less broad and more to the point. People ate it up.