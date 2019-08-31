Angela Booth

How to Turn $50 Into $8,000 in Your First Month of Freelancing

My strategies for landing freelance work

  • Do your research. I spent my afternoons researching writing, content, public relations, marketing, social media, SEO, filmmaking, and photography. I devoured everything there was to know about digital communications and media and entertainment in Hollywood.
  • Post content daily. Armed with knowledge, I created content and posted film reviews on my blog and PR and social media content on LinkedIn and continued to pitch for work on freelance sites. I pitched to handle publicity for independent films and artists and I reviewed and photographed live bands at iconic music venues like The Viper Room and Whiskey a Go Go to get my name known and out in the world. I created, shared and bookmarked content daily and grew my audience and influence.

via entrepreneurshandbook.co

In a word: HUSTLE.

August 31, 2019

