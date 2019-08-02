How to Write Scene Transitions in Novels | The Editor's Blog

Scene Change, New Chapter

Scene transitions can be seamlessly inserted at the beginnings of chapters since readers expect a transition between chapters. In fact, you don’t need to write a detailed transition if you ended the previous chapter with a teaser of what’s to come. Take this example: He couldn’t wait to see his brother’s expression when he showed up at the wedding with Paul’s hated ex-wife.

via theeditorsblog.net

If your beta readers come back to you saying that they became confused at various places in a draft of your story, check your scene transitions.

Think of scene transitions as orienting information, much like a brief establishing shot for a movie scene when the scene begins.

I'm working on an article on transitions. This will be out soon; in the meantime, the above article is excellent.

