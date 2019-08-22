Keep a Journal to Solve Tough Problems

Writing forces you to organize your thoughts. Instead of having a jumbled collection of ideas, you are forced to put down your ideas in a sequence. This added step makes it far easier to think through any big challenges you might be facing.

Writing out your ideas into a journal also gives your brain a “save” function. Normally, your short-term memory can store roughly 5-9 items at a time. That isn’t a lot of RAM for solving tough problems. Career choices, deciding to stay or leave a relationship or planning a big project may have dozens of factors you need to consider.

When I write out my ideas in a journal, I can quickly type the main points into a short list and then expand on each point individually. By writing out the ideas, I save my precious short-term memory and can think without clutter.