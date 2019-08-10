Angela Booth

Learn How To Stop Complaining

Remember: All complaints, including negative talk about others or yourself, are just frustrated wishes. And there are two types of wishes: ones that can you can make come true and ones that you have no control over.

The first type of wish can be resolved through an action, typically a request. If you are complaining about a waiter’s service, the wish is: “I wish I had better service.” And you can make this come true by requesting better service from the waiter, by moving to another table, by going to another restaurant, or any number of other steps.

via www.neilstrauss.com

Take action on your wishes. Start today.

Posted by on August 10, 2019

