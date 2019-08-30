New Author? How To Survive Writing Your First Novel

Writing your first novel is stressful — not only for you, but also for everyone around you. New authors’ moods tend to swing from elation to despair and back again, sometimes in the same day.

When I’m coaching a new novelist, I know that if the writer suddenly goes silent for a few days, they’re in a danger period. I contact the writer immediately and hope that they paid attention when I said: No matter how dreadful you think your writing is, don’t delete your book.

New authors are shocked by how messy the writing process can be, so in a moment of madness want to hit the delete key. (Presumably to remove the evidence.)

Hard as it may be, every author goes through days of hating their novel and wanting to delete the book from their computer and brain.

Every author hits the wall: take a break when it happens to you

After you’ve written several novels you realize that you’ll hit “the wall” at some stage with every novel. You’ve developed a visceral dislike of the novel. You’re convinced not only that nothing can save the book but also that it’s not worth saving.

You are WRONG.

All authors hate their book at some stage.

New author horror: you HATE your book

Writing a novel is messy; no matter how bad it looks, your novel is FINE. It’s supposed to be messy and chaotic.

Think about what happens when someone builds a house. There are several homes going up in our little town. I stroll past the building sites on my daily walk. These sites are messy. They start off with a big hole in the ground, then stuff gets put into the hole. Eventually the framework goes up... weeks or months later, there's a house, or several townhouses.

Writing your novel is much like building a house. You write and write, and what you're writing isn't much. It doesn't read like a book, does it? You read your favorite author, and the mess you've got can drive you to despair.

Take courage. Your ugly duckling will become a swan. Your mess will grow into a novel. Every word you write is important, even if you delete the word or the scene or the chapter a month from now, because it's only framework, and you don't need it.

Tips to help you to survive until you type “The End”

Keep writing. Every day. No matter what. Your novel is growing. It may be ugly, but that's just a stage;

Keep learning. Learn what makes a scene . Do you have conflict on every page? Are you bored? Spark it up;

. Do you have conflict on every page? Are you bored? Spark it up; Keep reading. Read great novels. Read junk. Just read, every day. You'll learn a lot via osmosis;

Get some exercise. Writing is stressful. Exercise gets rid of the stress hormones which can damage your health;

Do your best today. And tomorrow. That's all you need to do.

