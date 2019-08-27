No Motivation? 10 Tips to Get You Back on Track With Your Goals

3. Set up your Goal ‘Milestones’

Big goals are amazing to have and to achieve! They are life changing.

But sometimes they are so big that can be daunting, overwhelming and feel like they are weighing heavily on you.

It doesn’t mean you put them in the ‘too hard basket’.

You just need to plan small steps along the way – milestones to achieve on the journey to the big goal.

Make it easy to start on these smaller milestones, then as you achieve them you will build momentum, creating confidence in yourself and from there the motivation keeps building!