Pitch Perfect: Can You Sell Your Story in ONE Sentence?

All successful pitches should be able to quickly and clearly answer a potential consumer’s key questions.

What are you ‘selling’?

What’s in it for me?

Why you (your product/service/company) and not another?

Too many authors fail to answer any of these questions, largely because they never stopped to ask them in the first place.

They rely on ads, marketing, social media badgering and spam and, when the book(s) fall flat? They’re mystified.

The interesting thing about ‘the pitch’ is it is the foundation of ANY business proposal. Ironically, the absurdly high failure rate of new businesses (like new books) can also be attributed to failing to answer these core questions and, instead, relying too much on (ineffective) marketing and ads.