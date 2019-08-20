Quick Guide to Advanced Evernote Skills, Tips, and Tricks

If you search for the same keywords a lot, consider adding them to your saved searches.
Do this after performing a search by selecting the Save Search icon (magnifying glass with a plus sign icon), selecting Edit > Find > Save Search, or Add to Home Screen.
If you have set up your files with underscore tagging and more?
Also, under Settings, you can do things like Clear Search History or enable Offline Search when a connection is not available.
You can also create a shortcut like described on the previous slide. Drag your text from the search box to the shortcut bar (not available for all platforms).
via www.lifewire.com
Evernote user? You may learn a new trick or two from this article.