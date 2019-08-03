READ THIS Before You Enroll in KDP Select!

What is KDP Select?

KDP Select is a program available to all authors willing to grant Amazon exclusive rights to sell their ebook through the Kindle store only.

By agreeing not to sell the digital file of their book through any other retailers, authors are given access to a variety of promotional tools — the most significant of which is Kindle Unlimited — and the opportunity to earn higher royalties (in some cases, more on that later).

The KDP Select program lasts 90 days, after which authors can either choose to opt out of the program, or auto-renew for another 90-day commitment.

While digital copies of the book must only be sold through Amazon:

A 10% sample of the book can be made available outside of the Kindle Store;

Print (or any other non-digital) versions can be distributed elsewhere; and

Copies of the book can be emailed to reviewers for editing purposes.

So, a higher percentage of sales and additional book marketing tools: sounds pretty good, right? Why would an indie author not want those things? Well, the question of whether to grant Amazon exclusivity or to “go wide” is a constant talking point amongst self-publishing authors, as both options come with their own sets of pros and cons. The biggest and most important pro of enrolling in Amazon's Select program is undoubtedly the access to Kindle Unlimited. So before we get too far into discussing pros and cons, let's quickly cover exactly what Kindle Unlimited is.