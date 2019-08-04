Simple Writing Advice You Can Use Today

Chapter 63 of the Tao Te Ching, one of the foundational works of Taoism, is a bullet list of what appear to be paradoxes:

Practice non-action.

Work without doing.

Taste the tasteless.

Magnify the small, increase the few.

Reward the bitterness with care.

Never has perfect writing advice been so cleverly hidden in plain view. I could break each of these lines down into entire chapters of writing advice until I had a novel about writing a novel. The more you dwell on them, the more depth and truth leaks out, which is how paradoxes often work.