Angela Booth

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Recent Posts

Categories

« READ THIS Before You Enroll in KDP Select! | Main | The 15-minute morning routine Anthony Trollope used to write 1 book each year for 39 years »

Simple Writing Advice You Can Use Today

Chapter 63 of the Tao Te Ching, one of the foundational works of Taoism, is a bullet list of what appear to be paradoxes:

Practice non-action.
Work without doing.
Taste the tasteless.
Magnify the small, increase the few.
Reward the bitterness with care.

Never has perfect writing advice been so cleverly hidden in plain view. I could break each of these lines down into entire chapters of writing advice until I had a novel about writing a novel. The more you dwell on them, the more depth and truth leaks out, which is how paradoxes often work.

via www.hughhowey.com

Let yourself go: just write, without forcing yourself and without expectation. And most importantly, have fun.

Posted by on August 04, 2019 |

| | Pin It! |

Comments

Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

Archives

More...