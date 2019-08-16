Smart Rate-Setting Tips for Your Freelance Writing Business

Once you have your baseline price, you have a number to begin working with, although you might not always charge this rate. Each project will be different, and you might also wish to reward clients who are hiring you for multiple projects or who are putting you on retainer.

Another important element to consider is what you intend to accomplish with your freelance writing business. If you’re simply looking to grow a side hustle and add additional income, then your hourly rate might not be as important to you as someone who is attempting to replace their full-time job.