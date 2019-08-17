Stop Setting Goals And Start Building Habits

Simply put, goals just don’t provide you with the tools you need to make real change. On the other hand, habits—small, repeated actions—compound over time, giving you results you never could have imagined by simply setting a goal.

As Atomic Habits author James Clear writes:

Changes that seem small and unimportant at first will compound into remarkable results if you’re willing to stick with them for years.

Here’s an example: Think back to a year ago. What habit do you wish you’d started then and stuck with? If you had decided to write 500 words a day, you’d now have enough for almost 2 novels. Or imagine if you’d gone to the gym every single day for an entire year? The changes feel astronomical, but the actions it takes to get there aren’t on the same scale.