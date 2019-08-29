the creative practice of morning pages

Morning pages have been and are my place to rant freely about whatever it is that is or has bugged me. An anxious mind is one that likes to travel into the past to rerun things over and over and in writing these things down I can begin to spot the patterns where my triggers are and what I value. This is useful research and process as each time the same stories come up I can pull in new tools to deal with them.

Morning pages have also become a form of writing meditation to me. Julia actually speaks of this when introducing the tool, but it has been rather something I have discovered in the practice than having any conscious intent. Morning pages are a meditative practice as the point of focus to return to on noticing you have gone down the rabbit hole and become lost in the Drift*: the practice of noticing and bringing myself back to the page.