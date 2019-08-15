Turn Your Ideas Into Reality with the Ready, Fire, Aim Method

(2) Fire.

“Ideas are easy. Execution is everything.” — John Doerr

Nothing was ever achieved without action. Yet often we get paralysed by planning and perfection, and fail to move towards our goals. With a thousand possible actions, we choose none.

This where the the Fire step comes in. This is the time where you decide on the smallest meaningful action to take, then take action.

Don’t wait for today to be perfect. It never will be. The point of this step is to take action as soon as possible. What is the smallest, easiest thing you can do to make an impact towards your goal? Do that.