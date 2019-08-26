Ulysses 17 — The Summer Release

New Export Styles
We have also added four new export styles for PDF and DOCX. Each style is built for a specific purpose, and thus modeled after a common template: Business is geared towards reports and strategy papers, and Academica is meant for lecture notes. Review was built for on-paper/print-out editing, and Manuscript uses the U.S. layout standards for submitting literary works to publishers. As is always the case with export styles – they only make sense with suitable content. We’d be glad to hear back from you, if you are using the new styles, and how well they fit your purpose.
via ulysses.app
