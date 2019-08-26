Ulysses 17 — The Summer Release

New Export Styles

We have also added four new export styles for PDF and DOCX. Each style is built for a specific purpose, and thus modeled after a common template: Business is geared towards reports and strategy papers, and Academica is meant for lecture notes. Review was built for on-paper/print-out editing, and Manuscript uses the U.S. layout standards for submitting literary works to publishers. As is always the case with export styles – they only make sense with suitable content. We’d be glad to hear back from you, if you are using the new styles, and how well they fit your purpose.