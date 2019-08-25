Angela Booth

Want to Feel Calm Fast? Do This for 6 Minutes a Day -- It Lowers Stress by 68 Percent

Subjects had only to read for six minutes before their heart rates began to slow, and their muscle tension eased. In fact, reading consistently had participants relax to levels beyond those they came in with.

"This is particularly poignant in uncertain economic times when we are all craving a certain amount of escapism," said Dr. Lewis. "It really doesn't matter what book you read, by losing yourself in a thoroughly engrossing book you can escape from the worries and stresses of the everyday world and spend a while exploring the domain of the author's imagination."

Read more; write more...

