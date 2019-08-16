A couple of my students drafted their in-class freewriting exercises by hand that day, and when they gave me their clean, typed versions the following week, the content was more personal, more “complete” than anything they’d handed in before. There’s an immediacy to paper that can’t be replicated and creates interesting results. Not that you didn’t know that already!
Just for fun, I looked up the physical, cognitive, and social effects of writing by hand. This is what I learned:
* It helps with information retention.
* It’s basically a zen garden for your mind.
* It combats aging and cognitive decline by boosting memory.
* It even improves your odds of getting that job.
Want to improve your writing?
Try paper and pen.