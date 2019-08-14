Angela Booth

What I Learned Writing an Entire Novel on My Phone

I found when I wrote as fast as I could, my subconscious went to work. The conscious mind wasn’t engaged to slow me down. I played the narrative in my mind and my thumbs did their best to take notes. It felt less like creating and more like court reporting.

As I re-read and revised these scenes I was amazed by the things that came out of me. I was better under pressure.

Another benefit I discovered was the editing process. I edited the work as I wrote, leapfrogging the previous day’s work into the next, re-writing as I went. Once I got the the end, the book was a complete first draft. Nothing left but compiling the book in on documents and a few, minor tweaks before publishing.

via medium.com

"No time to write?"
You've got your phone, haven't you? :-)

