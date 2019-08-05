What is a Publishing Ponzi Scheme? And, How Can YOU Avoid Becoming a Victim? | WritersWeekly.com

HERE’S HOW IT WORKS

Like with more notorious Ponzi schemes, the originators may have honest intentions in the beginning.

They:

1. Open a company and start to attract clients (authors)

2. Charge publishing fees, which can include cover design, formatting, file conversions (ebook), distribution, etc.

3. Publish the authors’ books.

4. Process orders for those books (received from the public, authors, distributors, and retailers).

5. Collect payments for book sales from book-buying customers, distributors, and retailers.

6. Pay royalties to their authors.

However, sometimes they don’t budget their money wisely and they spend, spend, and then spend some more, often making the mistake of committing to high-cost, long-term items (like cushy offices with high rent, too many employees, expensive rented office equipment, etc.). It’s not unusual for a new company to take out a loan to open their doors. Some smaller business owners simply max out their credit cards in the process.

But, what happens if the number of new authors coming in starts to slow down? The publisher has budgeted his monthly expenses on historical revenue numbers. Now, things are starting to dive. Uh oh. He’s in trouble!