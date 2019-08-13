What You Can Achieve in 15-Minute Bursts of Creativity

Even if your aspirations are not to publish a book or write a great work of scholarship, there’s real value to the 15-minutes-a-day approach as a way to make daily progress on a project you’re passionate about. For one thing, it can make you happier in other aspects of your life, knowing you’re moving forward creatively, albeit slowly. The process is quite simple, but there are a few psychological principles that explain why it works.

Keep the project accessible to your brain

Now, certainly, in an ideal situation, we would all work as the novelist Neal Stephenson does, blocking off four-hour chunks of time. But the next best situation is to work on it every day.

Author Siobhan Adcock started writing her first novel with a seven-month-old baby and a full-time job. She made a deliberately small commitment to herself to write for 15 minutes a day.