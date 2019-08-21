Why I started a bullet journal — and so should you

At first, I rolled my eyes. Notebooks don’t change your life. The system . . . gathers the tasks and notes we keep across apps and notebooks in one place. But in the dark days leading up to the new year, I had been drifting around the internet in search of a task manager that would focus my mind. I tried all sorts of apps in 2017: Asana, Todoist, Trello. I had five coffee-stained notebooks full of contextless scrawls. I had saved restaurants I had forgotten I wanted to visit in Foursquare; books I had forgotten I wanted to read in Goodreads; and thoughts I had forgotten I had recorded in my Notes app.

via medium.com

Yep, a bullet journal can change your life.

BTW, not an artist? Your BuJo can be as aesthetically pleasing or as UGLY as you wish.

My BuJos tend towards messy, and that's totally fine. They're tools, rather than artworks. :-)