Write A Short Story In 5 Minutes A Day

As you may know, I’m a fan of writing and publishing short stories.

The reason’s simple: when I write a short story, I know it’s done within a few hours. Yes, there’s the cleanup phase: editing and proofing and finding a cover, but those are minor chores.

In a way, writing a short story is like writing blog posts; it’s (almost) instant gratification. You get an idea for a story, write it and publish it. Use your spare minutes; you can write in five minutes a day if that’s all the time you have.

Want to write a short story?

Try not to overthink writing a short story. Think of it this way — you’re creating fast and fun entertainment for readers.

We’re all busy. Few readers have hours in which they can read, but they have minutes. Write stories to distract your readers from their worries and problems for a few moments.

Try these simple steps.

1. Use what you have

Often, you can write a short story from materials you’ve got on hand:

A scene you deleted from a novel;

A character you removed from a draft;

A novel which went nowhere. If you have a novel like this, why not try carving a couple of short stories from it?

Ideas which won’t leave you alone… When you get an idea like this, write a story, even if it’s not in your primary genre, so the idea will stop bugging you.

2. Set a word count and a goal

Your story needs a fictional structure, with various elements, so that it’s satisfying to readers.

The phases/ elements:

A setup phase (usually 25% of the word count)

Rising action (obstacles)

A turning point (the midpoint — at 50%)

Your character fights back (50% to 95%)

A climax (95%)

A windup (just a couple of hundred words.)

You don’t need to structure a story precisely like this. Conflate phases if you like. It’s your story: write what entertains you. Chances are it will entertain readers too.

3. Write first, worry later

Can you write a short story (or any piece of fiction) in five minutes a day?

Of course you can. Write. Write whatever pops into your mind. Words develop more words.

Writing whatever’s in your head is a great habit to develop. Here’s why: stories will often come to you in bursts of inspiration.

If you’re writing a story in five minutes a day, you might spend five days (25 minutes) before you get an idea of what your story’s all about.

That’s fine. Your creative self, which gave you the bursts of inspiration will form them into a story.

Write. Five minutes a day.

Have fun. :-)

NEW: Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success

Check out our new program, Write And Sell A Novella In 7 Days: Your Blueprint For Success. It’s powerful, practical, and tested. Use it to enhance your sales when the holiday buying season starts in October.

How many novellas could you write before Christmas, if you could write a novella in seven days?

You’ll enjoy writing novellas; make this holiday season the best-ever for your self-publishing business.