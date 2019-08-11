Write And Create: Stop With The "Yes, But..."

8. Make something out of your great ideas. Sawyer holds up the Silicon Valley design firm IDEO for its use of "design thinking," which seeks to get simple versions of an idea into the world as early as possible--maybe in an hour or a day--by using simple materials such as clay or cardboard to give shape to a new concept. It's a way of thinking through making, a process that often leads to more ideas. Draw a picture. Even if you think you can't draw, you can at least doodle and no one ever has to see what you put to paper. Abstract problems--such as your relationship with someone or a crushing workload--benefit most from turning them into sketches. Cartooning with exaggerated shapes or using simple symbols helps.

Make a collage. Grab a stack of magazines and look for photos and ads. Clip any that relate to your problem in any way and glue them to a large piece of poster board. Keep this art near your desk where you can ponder it. You may get a new perspective on your problem.

Build something. Legos, Tinkertoys, an Erector Set, modeling clay, Silly Putty, and Play-Doh are all good materials you can use to build your idea. Sawyer himself keeps a bag of Legos in his briefcase for times when he has nothing to do.

via www.inc.com

