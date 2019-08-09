Write To Manage (Or Change) Your Life In Minutes

Foremost is the fact that, writing allows you to stop reacting and start planning and prioritizing. Journaling makes it easier to develop an objective outlook. Consequently, what seems overwhelming on the surface can take on a much lighter sheen after pause and reflection.

Journaling also can improve your speaking skills. Why? Writing is an organizational process: The more you do it, the easier it becomes. Eventually, your brain gets better at organizing ideas, whether you are writing them or saying them. Having clarity of thought in any situation is a huge asset for anyone with the desire to contribute and succeed.

In a nutshell, expressive writing is incredibly therapeutic. When you jot down complex problems, you free up space in your head. Stepping back, you can see a clearer path to overcome what once seemed to be an insurmountable challenge. This type of introspection keeps you grounded and focused. Additionally, it prevents you from making those same self-defeating mistakes again and again.

How to commit to writing

So, how to begin? If you think you have no time to journal, you are mistaken. Everyone has the same 24 hours. How you use yours can make all the difference. Incorporating journaling into your daily or weekly schedule requires just a few slight changes.