Writers Write, And Read (Track Your Reading)

Book Log:

Now to tackle note taking. For every book I read, I create a Collection to centralize all my notes. Let’s call it a Book Log. Since these Collections are designed just for book notes, I’ve tailored my Book Log's templates for capturing and locating content within the text.





Chapter Index:

The first spread in my Book Log is dedicated to writing down chapter titles. It gives me a birds-eye view of the text without having to hunt down the book. I only write down the chapter titles once I begin to read them. Next to the titles, I’ll add the page number(s) of where the notes for that chapter are in my BuJo. You can think of this as a dedicated Index for your book notes. As life gets in the way – as it often does – you may put the book down, and pick it up later. Your notes may end up being spread throughout your notebook. Having this Chapter Index makes it easy to quickly find your notes no matter where they are.