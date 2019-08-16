Writing To Sell: When You Can’t Write, Write Anyway (3 Tips To Help)

Whenever a student says something like: “My writing isn’t selling…” I ask a question: “What did you write today?”

Writing to sell: if you don’t write, you have nothing to sell

Writers write… I’m sure you’ve heard that before. The corollary is, if you don’t write, you won’t have anything to sell. Look at it this way: you’re a writer. Writing is your responsibility. Moreover, it’s something you can control.

You can’t control:

Your clients (whether or not you get a gig for which you pitched/ whether a client pays you on time/ whether a client changes his mind…)

Your book sales. You write the best book you can and you promote it. You can hope that it sells…

Your life. Stuff happens: good stuff, as well as bad stuff… Whatever happens, you’ll deal with it, but you can’t control it…

When I ask a writing student: “what did you write today?” it’s rare that the student wrote anything. He has lots of reasons for not writing — every writer has good reasons for not writing.

Write anyway, even if you can only manage five minutes of writing on your phone.

Let’s look at some tips to help you to write anyway, no matter what else is happening in your life.

1. Hate what you’re writing? Write something else

I’ve been procrastinating on a novel for almost a week, which is unusual for me. My default behavior is always to wake up, feed the dogs, make coffee, and start writing fiction.

So this morning, when I opened the novel’s Scrivener file, I read a scene and closed the file. It’s time to let this novel gestate for a while. I’m writing the novel for me, rather than a ghostwriting client, so there’s no downside.

Instead, I started on a new novella, in a different genre. I can write the novella in a week; I’ll revisit the novel once that’s done.

2. Writing inspires writing: turn on your faucet

Truth, from my favorite Louis L’Amour quote:

“Start writing, no matter what. The water does not flow until the faucet is turned on.”

If you’re waiting for inspiration to strike like a smack from your fairy godmother’s magic wand, chances are that that won’t happen.

It may do. You might get a sudden rush of blood to the head, sit at your computer, then write 5,000 words of sheer brilliance. If you’re lucky, that happens once a year.

Inspiration happens while you’re writing. Write, even if you’re not sure what you’re writing. Your creative self knows.

3. Not in the mood to write? Write for five minutes

What if you’re not in the mood to write?

Moods come and go.

We like to ascribe reasons for moods. You can tell yourself you can’t today write because:

You’ve just completed a big project; you deserve a rest;

You’re too stressed. As soon as you manage your stress, you’ll write;

You don’t have time…

Whenever you tell yourself you’re “not in the mood” to write, set a timer for five minutes. Start writing. Stop when the timer sounds.

Oddly enough, once you’ve written for five minutes chances are that you’re suddenly in the mood to write more. ;-)

