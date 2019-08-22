Angela Booth

You Don’t Need to Clear the Decks to Focus on Important Work

We’re looking for perfect conditions before we can start to find any focus, before we can launch into that important, meaningful task that we’re committed to doing.

When we’re done with all of that, we decide it’s time to get going with that important task … but first, there’s that one other thing we realized we need to do. Every little task takes importance over this important task.

Try this experiment: commit yourself to doing the one big important task you know you’ve been wanting to do (it’s usually one you can identify easily, because you’ve been putting it off) … and commit to doing it right after you’re done reading this post.

via zenhabits.net

Know that you "should" be writing, but find 1001 excuses?

Write anyway. (Read the above article first.)

