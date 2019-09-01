123 Ideas For Character Flaws

Absent-minded – Preoccupied to the extent of being unaware of one’s immediate surroundings. Daydreaming, inattentive, oblivious, forgetful. Abusive – Characterised by the improper infliction of physical or psychological maltreatment towards another. Addicted – One who is addicted to a compulsive activity. Examples: gambling, drugs, sex. Aimless – Devoid of direction or purpose. Alcoholic – A person who drinks alcohol habitually and to excess. Anxious – Full of mental distress or uneasiness, because of fear of danger or misfortune; greatly worried; solicitous. Arrogant – Having or displaying a sense of overbearing self-worth or self-importance. Inclined to social exclusiveness, rebuffs the advances of people considered inferior. Snobbish. Audacious – Recklessly bold in defiance of convention, propriety, law, or the like; insolent; brazen, disobedient.
A fun article to inspire your character-creation.