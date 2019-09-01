Angela Booth

Search

Books: Write Fiction

Pages

Categories

« How to Turn $50 Into $8,000 in Your First Month of Freelancing | Main | Pinterest Ads for Authors. How to Build Your Email List and Sell More Books using Paid Ads on Pinterest »

123 Ideas For Character Flaws

  • Absent-minded – Preoccupied to the extent of being unaware of one’s immediate surroundings. Daydreaming, inattentive, oblivious, forgetful.
  • Abusive – Characterised by the improper infliction of physical or psychological maltreatment towards another.
  • Addicted – One who is addicted to a compulsive activity. Examples: gambling, drugs, sex.
  • Aimless – Devoid of direction or purpose.
  • Alcoholic – A person who drinks alcohol habitually and to excess.
  • Anxious – Full of mental distress or uneasiness, because of fear of danger or misfortune; greatly worried; solicitous.
  • Arrogant – Having or displaying a sense of overbearing self-worth or self-importance. Inclined to social exclusiveness, rebuffs the advances of people considered inferior. Snobbish.
  • Audacious – Recklessly bold in defiance of convention, propriety, law, or the like; insolent; brazen, disobedient.

    • via writerswrite.co.za

    A fun article to inspire your character-creation.

    Posted by on September 01, 2019 |

    | | Pin It! |

    Comments

    Angela's Books For Writers: Basic Strategies

    Archives

    More...

    Recent Posts

    Spotlight Posts