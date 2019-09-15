15+ free writing tools to get your writing done faster and better instantly

Ease the research load – organize your tabs with a free tool

When you put together your post you will most likely add links, statistics, or YouTube videos. If you are anything like me you have a gazillion tabs open at any given time. This can slow down your browser and make it a PITA to find and go back to a website. Time suck!

Anyone else guilty of having a gazillion tabs open? No more.

OneTab for Firefox or OneTab Chrome Extension. OneTab helps you organize all those open tabs you need for your writing. You can easily overlook them without going through hundreds of tabs.

Using OneTab will speed your browser back up, too. OneTab will also enable you to share your collection of URLs or export them for later reference.