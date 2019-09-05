Angela Booth

Book Marketing On Social Media: How Much Do You Need To Spend?

3. Pay for advertising, but don’t do it too often.

Most social media sites offer users the option to “promote” their posts. Promoting your post translates to better exposure, allowing users who haven’t liked or followed your page to see your content. If you’re promoting your book, paid advertising is an important tool for getting word of your work out there.

Remember not to overdo things. It’s more important to keep your social media profiles active. Post content on your page consistently to keep things going. It’s never necessary to promote every post you make. Doing so just might cost you too much. Your regular, non-promoted posts are still going to be seen by your fans and followers. If you play your cards right, your followers should be sharing and liking your posts all on their own, helping you reach more people without costing you an extra penny. 

via www.theworkathomewoman.com

Great advice. 

