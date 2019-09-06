6 Steps to Grow Your Small Business with Cold Email

4. Follow up is the key.

Many people give up in the first followup itself. But following up multiple time is the key, there are times where people get replies even after the fourth or fifth follow up.

Also, make sure to personalize the follow-ups before sending them. Make sure to include a reason for following up each time. Unless you do this, there’s no use of following up, and you’ll end up getting mostly unsubscribes.

5. Quality vs Quantity.

Something that has always worked for me is focusing on quality rather than quantity. I know many would disagree with me, but quality always wins over quantity. So make sure to put your best efforts in each email so that you can end up getting more replies & open rates.

It’s not about the hard work but smart work.