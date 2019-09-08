8 Lessons on Writing: J.K. Rowling

5. Give Your Characters Distinctive Traits

This may sound obvious, but when you think about it, how many characters from other books can you describe as thoroughly as the characters in the Harry Potter books? Like, really?

J.K. Rowling is truly a sorceress when it comes to conjuring up lively characters. Ron Weasley’s wit, hair, sulking, and second-hand clothes. Hermione’s cleverness, nerdiness, and righteousness. Dumbledore oozes ‘wise’ from his spectacles to his cloak and his worldly observations. Hagrid’s way of speech, clumsiness, and complete inability to keep a secret. Snape’s gloom, grudge, and billowing cloak.

From the way they look, to how they speak, move, and look at the world, characters can truly be distinctive when you give them depth. That way, they walk off the page.