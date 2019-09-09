9 Ways to Be a More Productive Writer

6. Track your time.

Track the time you spend doing writing-related activities, including social media. Even if you can only do it for a week or a month, the exercise of tracking your time will give you valuable insights. Why? It’s hard to know how to make better use of your time when you’re not sure how you’re spending it. How much time are you really spending on Twitter and Facebook? How much time are you actively writing? Sometimes seeing the stark reality (“I spent how much time on Twitter?!”) can be all the incentive you need to make some changes.

Part of why I deleted the social media apps on my mobile device in January was to make sure I tracked the time I spent using them. The side benefit was that I realized just how of a time suck social media can be for me. That time adds up, and it’s precious!